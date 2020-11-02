A new area, called Ġnien il-Ħajja (Garden of Life), has been created at Xagħra cemetery, following the completion of the new extension of the burial ground and the restoration of the old part of the cemetery, including ‘the garden of reflection’.

The idea to create Ġnien il-Ħajja came to fruition after several Xagħra families who emigrated to other places and had to be buried abroad, will be remembered by affixing their photos and inscriptions on large rocks scattered around the garden.

Xagħra archpriest Carmelo Refalo said it was sad that after these people, who loved and dedicated their lives to their village, but had to leave Gozo for a better living, were to be forgotten.

“Today we find Xagħra parishioners who are buried in other cemeteries in Malta, Gozo and abroad and whose memories are not recorded in the village,” he said.

“With this new novel idea, families and friends can now pay their respects to these people who are not buried in this cemetery.”

Along the path of Ġnien il-Ħajja, one finds natural vegetation which embellishes the surroundings.

During the excavation of the place an antique rubble wall pertaining to the old cemetery was unearthed. In the near future the Way of the Cross will be affixed to the wall.