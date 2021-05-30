Nothing says I’m an indecisive ditherer quite like an international manager who picks 33 players for a tournament to which he can only take 26.

When he announced his plus-sized squad on Tuesday, Gareth Southgate’s excuse for going seven over quota was that a number of English players were involved in this week’s Europa League and Champions League finals.

Which is undeniably true.

But how on earth does that stop you picking your squad? Name the 26 you want involved in Euro 2020, and then if any happen to pick up an injury in those two big games, replace them accordingly.

Alternatively, create a stand-by list and have that clear division between your first choice 26 and those who will only be going if something drastic happens. Put your foot down, man. Take a firm decision.

I mean, Spanish manager Luis Enrique managed to pick his final squad last week despite the fact there were several Spanish players involved in the UEFA finals.

It didn’t seem to affect him too much. In fact, he made some tough decisions, leaving out legend Sergio Ramos, picking no Real Madrid players at all and only choosing 24 players rather than the allowed 26.

No dithering there, just decisiveness.

France also managed to pick their squad last week despite having players involved the finals. Same with Portugal.

Maybe none of those other countries had quite as many players involved in last week’s finals as England. But that’s no excuse for not knowing your best 26.

Worst case scenario, if Southgate was truly petrified of making a proper announcement before the two finals had been played, then he could have waited until after the games were out of the way. The deadline for naming your squad is Tuesday, so why bother a pointless and bloated list that would need trimming anyway?

My confidence in Southgate making the most of the talent he has available was already painfully low. This latest example of him not being able to make his mind up dents it further.

He has been in charge for a long time now but still insists on capping more and more players, perpetually convinced the grass might be greener on the other side. There were even three uncapped players in his 33-man squad. Why, oh why?

He may be a lovely chap, an incredible human being and possibly even a decent coach. But he comes across as so indecisive you get the impression he picks his players by rolling a dice and his tactics by tossing a coin.

The only thing he seems sure about, the only decision he has stuck with throughout his tenure is that England need to be a defensive team.

And, quite frankly, that is entirely the wrong decision.

Needless to say, I don’t have great hope for this summer’s tournament.

The final straw

Normally when a major football match is being played on a Saturday evening, I get a little frustrated. Deadlines put it out of my reach, and by the following Sunday, it’s old news.

But I had no such feelings of remorse with last night’s Champions League final. In fact, I was quite relieved it would be played when my column had already gone to bed.

Why? Because it was a game between two teams which, I believe, had absolutely no right or entitlement to be taking part in the grand finale of this year’s competition.

If UEFA had any spine they would have kicked Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid out of this year’s competition the minute they announced their evil Super League plan.

Those three founder members of the ESL, who had publicly made it clear they wanted nothing to do with the Champions League, should have had their wish instantly granted.

There would have been no need for the semi-finals to be played, nor the final. Paris Saint-Germain, by virtue of the fact that they hadn’t decided to join the ESL, should have been automatic champions of Europe.

But UEFA, despite being faced by an existential threat, is just too scared of the powers wielded by the big 12. Petrified. So instead, these breakaway clubs got a tiny financial slap on the wrist. Make that a tiny, financial slap on the wrist, post-dated to next season.

And they were allowed to waltz on through to last night’s game like nothing ever happened.

It’s a shameful state of affairs, it really is.

Ole the nearly man

My opinion of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been all over the place this season.

Initially I thought he was out of his depth, but then there were signs that he was getting to grips with the job.

However, after Manchester United’s rather abject performance in the Europa League final last Wednesday I am back leaning towards the ‘out of his depth’ opinion.

On paper it should have been no contest. Villarreal are a smaller club, with far fewer stars, lower wages and a 98-year history entirely unburdened by major trophies.

But on the pitch Unai Emery and his team were tactically superior, achieving what they set out to achieve, which was to nullify United’s attack and draw them into a stalemate.

The fact that Solskjaer didn’t make any of his allowed six substitutions until the 100th minute of the game suggests to me he was bereft of ideas on how to change the course of the match. And that can’t be a positive.

Some will point to the fact that United only lost after an epic penalty shoot-out involving the goalkeepers which could easily have gone the other way.

But I don’t think it would have even got that far with an experienced manager in place. It was not David vs Goliath. But it was certainly David vs Goliath’s slightly smaller brother.

Has Solskjaer earned another season? Quite probably yes. I can’t see United changing their manager right now.

But oh boy he will need to make one heck of a start to next season if he is going to last another year.

