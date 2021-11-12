Former Malta and Birkirkara midfielder Gareth Sciberras opened up on his experiences as a football player with Ben Camille in this week’s edition of GAME ON.

Sciberras has enjoyed a very successful playing career which saw him with several domestic honours with Marsaxlokk and Birkirkara as well as establishing himself as a key member of the Malta national team.

Looking back on his career, Sciberras said that every trophy he won with his club was a red-letter chapter in his career and singles out his decision to join Pietà Hotpurs at a young age as the best decision of his career.

“Football has given some of my best experiences,” Sciberras said.

“I was never the kind of player that I would be in the limelight for my technical abilities. My main strength as a player was that I worked really hard for the team and that is also very important to have that kind of players in football.”

