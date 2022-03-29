Gareth Sciberras, a member of the MFPA Executive, likes to stay away from the limelight but we managed to do this short interview with him, the first in our new Meet Our Team series…

𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗱𝗶𝗱 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀?

I started playing in Australia as I lived there from the age of four to 13. I began playing football (soccer) at the age of five but I practised various other sports until I returned to Malta and focused solely on football. Football gave me the chance to integrate quickly in the Maltese society and I made a lot of friends through participation in sport.

