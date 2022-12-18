Gareth Southgate will remain as England manager despite the crushing disappointment of their quarter-final exit at the World Cup, the English Football Association confirmed on Sunday.

The 52-year-old said after last week’s defeat to defending champions France in Qatar that he would take his time before making a decision over his future.

But he is now set to stay at the helm until after the 2024 European Championship.

“We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign,” said FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

“Gareth and (assistant coach) Steve Holland have always had our full support and our planning for the Euros starts now.”

