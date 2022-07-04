Chile’s Cristian Garin staged a dramatic fightback to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday, battling back from two sets down and saving two match points to beat Alex de Minaur.

The unseeded Garin looked down and out when he was trailing by two sets to love but took the third set on a tie-break and went on to win 2-6, 5-7, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 7-6 (10/6) in a gruelling contest lasting four hours and 34 minutes.

“Honestly, I don’t have any words right now,” said the 43rd-ranked Garin, who will play Nick Kyrgios in the last eight. “I just gave everything I have.

“It was a very tough fight. It was a battle. I think Alex is an incredible player, for me one of the best on grass.

“I am exhausted. I just gave my best, and I think in the fifth set it was for him or for me…. I tried to be aggressive, went to the net, and tried to be aggressive with my serve as well. I think that was the key.”

