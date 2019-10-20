An animal awareness weekend was recently organised at the Duke Shopping Mall in Victoria. A new shop, Bottega Verde, renowned for its natural products from Tuscany, Italy, opened its doors at the mall, which is pet friendly. This line of beauty is popular for its skincare products and cosmetics, and Bottega Verde is certified as a cruelty-free brand.

The Duke is also taking the initiative of supporting local talent and, with the collaboration of Alda Bugeja, a Gozitan weaver by trade, operating under the name Gozo Weaving & Creations, it has set up an exhibition of weaving items by Bugeja herself.

All items and garments were woven from fur brushing leftovers following the grooming of cats, dogs, goats and rabbits.

Gozitan models, including two children, displayed various garments on exhibit. The make-up used on the models was by Bottega Verde.