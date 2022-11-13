Argentina teenager Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to score in stoppage time as Manchester United won 2-1 away to Fulham on Sunday.

It seemed the Cottagers had done enough to earn a point in the final Premier League match before the World Cup break.

But Garnacho’s expert one-two with Christian Eriksen, in the last of three minutes of added-on time, saw him race into the box before he produced a cool finish across Bernd Leno.

