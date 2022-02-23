The Malta Wrestling Federation last month took part in the England Wrestling Championships at the Windsor Leisure Centre.

The team was formed by Gary Giordimaina (57kg), Adam Vella (57kg), Nico Zarb (74kg) and Nathaniel Buttigieg D’Ugo (74kg) with Jesmond Giordimaina acting as coach while Abraham Vassallo was referee.

The championships bring together wrestlers from several countries, particularly from Iran, Russia and India who live in England, thus further increasing the level of competition.

For many wrestlers, these championships represented an opportunity to earn a place for this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Gary Giordimaina produced an impressive performance in the 57kg category as he managed to win four bouts to secure the gold medal in the category that featured nine wrestlers.

