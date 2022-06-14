The Malta Wrestling Federation last weekend took part in the 27th edition of the UVW International Tournament Citta di Sassari in Sardinia.

Apart from Malta, the competition attracted wrestlers from Canada, Great Britain, Israel, Switzerland, Sweden and Italy.

The Maltese selection was formed by Gary Giordimaina (57kg), Adam Vella (61kg), Nico Zarb and Nathaniel Buttigieg D’Ugo who competed in the 74kg category.

The Maltese contingent was led by coach Jesmond Giordimaina while Abraham Vassallo acted as an international referee.

Giordmaina managed to secure another prestigious result when he won the silver medal in his class to extend his impressive form of late which has seen him win medals in every international tournament he competed in this year.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta