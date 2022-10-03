The SiGMA Group has announced that serial entrepreneur and investor, Gary Vaynerchuk, is confirmed as a keynote speaker for the 2023 emerging tech summit to be held in Dubai next March.

Globally respected thought leader and sought-after speaker, Gary will hit the stage on the 14th of March for a 45 minute Keynote followed by a Q&A session. He will also take part in an exclusive, invite only, VIP Meet-and-Greet.

Often described as one of the most forward thinkers in business, Gary Vee, as he is affectionately known, consistently has his fingers firmly on the pulse of emerging industries. Whether its' emerging artists, esports, NFT investing or digital communications, Gary understands how to bring brand relevance to the forefront.

AIBC Eurasia – Dubai 2023

This will be the third time the summit has been held in Dubai, with a first run taking place in May 2021, alongside Affiliate Grand Slam – a summit dedicated to digital marketing.

AIBC Eurasia will continue to build on the strong relationship forged between AIBC and the Emirati government, exploring the region’s commitment to innovation through a 2 day conference and expo.

With the UAE ahead of the curve when it comes to frontier industries such as AI and Blockchain, the event offers unparalleled opportunities for entrepreneurs from across the globe to network and share ideas with like-minded delegates as East meets West.

Dubai’s future-looking economic vision has undoubtedly pushed the emirate to the forefront of the business world, with business-friendly regulation schemes, government support, and attractive taxation benefits.

Additionally, the summit will play host to a trifecta of industries, making this the ideal canvas for leveraging the benefits of cross pollination. Previous AIBC summits have attracted a number of high caliber speakers, including Josef Holm, Loretta Joseph, Dr Marwan Alzarouni, Tone Vays, and H.E. Laila Rahhal El Atfani, as well as VCs and top tier investors.

About Gary Vee

Gary Vaynerchuk serves as the Chairman of VaynerX, the CEO of VaynerMedia and the Creator & CEO of VeeFriends. He is a prolific angel investor with early investments in companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo, Snapchat, Coinbase and Uber.

Gary is also an entrepreneur at heart — he builds businesses. Today, he helps Fortune 1000 brands leverage consumer attention through his full service advertising agency, VaynerMedia which has offices in NY, LA, London, Mexico City, LATAM and Singapore. Gary was recently named to the Fortune list of the Top 50 Influential people in the NFT industry.

Gary documents his life daily as a CEO through his social media channels which has more than 34 million followers and garnishes over 272 million monthly impressions/views across all platforms. His podcast ‘The GaryVee Audio Experience’ ranks among the top podcasts globally. He is a five-time New York Times Best-Selling Author and one of the most highly sought-after public speakers.