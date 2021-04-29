Wastserv has called for responsible waste disposal after three gas cannisters were found in a recycling bag at its sorting facility. Two were full and one had been punctured, possibly in the refuse truck or by the automated bag opener on arrival at the WasteServ facility.

"These are irresponsible acts which leave us speechless. The dumping of explosive material with waste collected door-to-door is not only out of place, but it can cause various consequences, as well as being a criminal act," the company said.

Unfortunately, it said, such cases were a reality, with shotgun shells and smoke flares having been found with waste earlier this month.

The cases have been reported to the police and WasteServ said it would continue to do all it can to protect its workers.