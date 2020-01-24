Liquigas said on Friday it has requested the findings of an inquiry into an incident involving one of its gas cylinders from the inquiring magistrate.



A gas tank had exploded in an Attard front porch on January 9.

Liquigas said that following the incident, it investigated as to what the possible cause of the incident could be and collaborated with the inquiry and court-appointed experts.

It said on Friday that should the magistrate accede to its request for a copy of the inquiry, it would inform the public of its outcome.

It said that as part of its long-established safety and quality control procedures, each individual Liquigas cylinder was inspected prior to being filled, and was then tested again before it was distributed.

Each cylinder was individually numbered, rigorously tested and re-certified periodically.

The cylinder filling and cylinder testing activities followed strict international regulations and were superintended by the relevant authorities. Liquigas urged the consumers to follow safety rules and use the cylinders in the correct manner.

It said it offered a 24-hour, seven-days a week, helpline on telephone 2165 1661, 2, 3, 4, 5.