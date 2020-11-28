Civil Protection personnel were called to the Daniels shopping complex in Ħamrun on Saturday evening after a gas leak forced an evacuation.
TVM reported that the gas leak was suspected to have come from a refrigerator.
One person received first aid on site and was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.
Part of the road was also closed to traffic while the situation was ongoing.
Normal operations were resumed some time later.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us