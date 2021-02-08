CMA CGM super containerships powered by liquefied natural gas are to make weekly calls at Malta Freeport.

They include the Jacques Saade, which became the world’s largest LNG-powered containership when it was commissioned last October. It spans the length of four football pitches and has capacity for 23,000 TEU containers.

Ships of its class emit up to 20 per cent less CO2 when compared with conventional fuel-powered systems.

Freeport CEO Alex Montebello said: “We are delighted to be among the few ports selected for the prestigious French Asia Line Service connecting Europe to Asia.

“Malta Freeport is only able to attract business of this nature because of the strategic decision we had taken to invest in six megamax quay cranes, which have the capability to stack rows 11-containers-high onto these huge ships.”

The freeport recently took delivery of components for its last two megamax cranes, ordered from leading manufacturers Liebherr Container Cranes at a cost of €20 million, which will be assembled on site and installed by the summer. Featuring a reach of 72m and twin-lift spreader capability, this is the only equipment able to service modern super container vessels.

CMA CGM – a shareholder in Malta Freeport Terminals – has commissioned nine super LNG-powered containerships, demonstrating the group’s resolve to champion the energy transition in the shipping sector and become carbon-neutral by 2050. All these ships will be calling at Malta.

Malta Freeport handled 2.4 million containers last year, with 131,000 containers related to local imports or exports.