The price of cooking gas will go down €1 for the popular 12kg cylinders as from Wednesday.

Gas cylinders will cost €15 instead of €16 while 25kg cylinders will go down by €2.05 - from €33.30 to €31.25.

The decrease follows a substantial drop in oil and gas prices over the past week as Coronavirus slowed economic activity worldwide.

But the Energy Minister said Tuesday the decrease was possible because it had always acted wisely and had a clear plan for the sector to benefit households and businesses.

It said the government remained committed to helping families, as it was also doing by subsidising the salaries of many workers.

The government had to date been resisting calls to reduce the prices of utilities, including electricity, water and fuel.

In an interview carried on Monday, the finance minister was asked for his reaction to calls for a cut in electricity prices.

In his reply the minister said: "It is not just the government’s company [Enemalta]. You also have the Chinese now. It is not ours to say, OK, let’s lower this or increase that."

Gas in imported mostly by Liquigas, a private company, with prices regulated by the regulator.