The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) noted that gas regulators intended for butane have been placed on the market and most often given with purchases of gas heaters and possibly BBQs.

The authority would like to remind the public that the domestic gas supply in Malta is LPG; a mixture of butane and propane, and ‘only’ regulators intended for LPG are to be used for domestic applications in Malta.

Butane regulators are to be returned to the point of sales when supplied for domestic use and when not intentionally bought for butane. Consumers who are using regulators intended for butane with domestic gas cylinders (LPG) should refrain from doing so with immediate effect. The type of regulator can be found on the name plate located on the top of the regulator (photos above).

Should you require further information or have any queries, please contact the MCCAA on marketsurveillance@mccaa.org.mt.