No one was injured when a gas tank exploded in an Attard front porch on Thursday.

The Police said that an officer on duty at Triq Żnuber heard an explosion at around 10.45pm.

He asked the Birkirkara district officers for assistance and residents were evacuated from the area.

The road was also closed for traffic, while Civil Protection Department officers and a medical team rushed to the site.

No one was injured by the explosion and the police is investigating the case.

A magisterial inquiry is also underway.