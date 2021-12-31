The Gasan Foundation recently collaborated with Żibel to launch a social media awareness and educational campaign aimed at highlighting ways and best practices on how to minimise environmental impact in our daily lives.

Tuesday Tips is a long-running series of educational social media posts created and conceived by the environmental NGO, featuring several useful tips while also shedding light on key environmental issues.

Examples range from advice on how to reduce plastic at home, shopping at the supermarket sustainably, recycling tips, ways to make a home eco-friendlier, and much more. Such simple changes can help mitigate environmental problems as the average size of an individual’s carbon footprint in the EU is equivalent to around eight tonnes of CO₂, the NGO says.

Simple changes can help mitigate environmental problems

The Gasan Foundation is committed to positively impact communities and making direct positive contributions. With this kind of partnership, the foundation hopes to bring NGOs like Żibel closer to philanthropists and businesses. It believes that the Tuesday Tips series will help remind and encourage the public on ways to adapt to a better lifestyle for present and future generations.

“This collaboration with such an energetic environmental NGO is exactly the kind of initiative the foundation seeks to support,” said Joe Gasan, the foundation’s chairperson.

“Their dedication to tackling waste and educating the public creates a natural fit between our organisations and the environmental ethos that we strive to create and support both within our organisation and our communities.”