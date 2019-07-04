GasanMamo Insurance is this year celebrating 20 years in business; 20 years since the merger of two leading insurance providers – Gasan Insurance Agency and Galdes & Mamo Ltd.

Undoubtedly, the firm looks back at what has been achieved during the past 20 years with pride and took the occasion to celebrate this milestone together with the board, management and staff as well as business partners.

To celebrate this event, GasanMamo organised a Summer Party on Tuesday, 23rd July. As expected, this was a memorable night for everyone.

“Over the last 20 years we have evolved and grown, and this progress has been multidimensional. In spite of very challenging years, during which we participated in large catastrophic losses forced by storms, wind, flood and hail as well as our fair share of liabilities and property losses caused by accidents and fires, we have managed to register strong performances year on year,” said Julian Mamo, Managing Director at GasanMamo Insurance.

Surely, this success has been possible because of the support of GasanMamo’s customers who rely on the company’s products and services. Mr Mamo had words of praise for the “incredible team at the insurance firm, who are always ready to go the extra mile to make sure our customers are well taken care of.”

GasanMamo is grateful to its customers, staff members and partners for reaching such an important milestone in the history of this company.

“We are very thankful and proud of our long-lasting relationships with our clients and intermediaries. We look forward to growing these partnerships to continue to achieve success in an ever-changing and challenging business environment,” said Mr. Mamo.

GasanMamo is looking forward to more successful years in the industry. Mr Mamo believes that in the years to come, the insurance business, like many others will evolve drastically.

“Compliance and regulatory pressures combined with the changes in market and customer demands, will drive companies to find a way to be large yet nimble. Technology will be fundamental in security and integrity of data, market knowledge as well as distribution and convenience for customers. It is set to be a fascinating onward journey, one that I relish for GasanMamo,” said Mr Mamo.

Malta’s leading insurance firm attributes their growth and success to their remarkable team. The company is truly proud about the fact that its employees are constantly passionate in helping their clients according to their respective needs.