For another consecutive year, GasanMamo Insurance joined Malta’s LGBT+ community and supported a celebration of pride, showcasing their ongoing support of diversity and inclusion at all levels of society. The insurance firm supported one of the main events held during this year’s Malta Pride, the cabaret show at the legendary Orpheum Theatre in GŻira.

This special show was produced by Allied Rainbow Communities under the creative direction of Peter Carbonaro.

“We are proud to extend our support to the LGBT+ community and to form part of this year’s celebration, as the world is celebrating 50 years since the Stonewall Riots and the birth of the pride movement,” said Julian Mamo, managing director.

“We strongly believe it is our duty to support these events particularly because of Malta’s recent progress in this area. At GasanMamo, we think that it’s vital to have an inclusive environment where everyone feels able to participate and achieve their potential.”

“Equality and diversity at our workplace mean a lot. It is about respecting every individual in the organisation in respect of their age, gender, race, cultural background, career experience, skills, beliefs, sexual orientation and more. This is why at GasanMamo we are and will continue to be supportive of these events and initiatives,” said general manager Vanessa Portelli.