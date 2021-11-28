Leading insurance company GasanMamo Insurance recently announced the launch of its clients’ portal which allows customers to pay and renew their insurance policies, entirely online. This portal is in line with GasanMamo’s digitisation strategy and is the next step in GasanMamo’s digitisation journey which has progressed steadily over the last few years.

This portal brings together all the company’s current client services, such as getting a quote, buying, renewing, and opening a claim but also now includes several additional features. Through this portal, clients will be able to log into a secure environment to find a personalised dashboard for quick access to view all current policies, review personal details, and retrieve any insurance details they may require. Once a client is registered and logged in, it will also be easier and quicker to buy or renew an insurance product.

As part of this digital process, the insurance company’s website has also been given an update with revamped design elements which fall in line with the brand, making it easier to navigate the site and enhancing customer experience. The new website and portal have also been mobile optimised making access on mobiles and tablets simpler.

The launch of this portal reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative, accessible long-term solutions and new, easier ways for policyholders to engage with us,” said GasanMamo Insurance general manager, Mark Mamo.

“By providing clients with the ability to manage policies and initiate and monitor a claim online, we aim to enhance the customer experience and increase transparency for policy owners and their families.”