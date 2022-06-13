Searching for a pen or looking for a surface to write on while obstructing traffic are things of the past for GasanMamo Insurance motor customers, as the company unveils its new motor claims mobile app, Claim Easy. You can now file an accident report on your smartphone using an easy and intuitive app, that helps you make sure that you collect all the information you will need to submit a claim.

The app guides users to take pictures of the accident site and of the damage to the vehicles, and to make a voice recording to describe how the accident happened, while sharing your location for more ease. All the information is sent directly to GasanMamo, and the claims process is started immediately.

Other integrated functions include time saving forms to collect accident information from other parties such as drivers or even witnesses, as well as the ability to request roadside assistance or to call the accident wardens or even the emergency services directly from the app.

“The app has been designed with ease of use in mind and will guide you through the information gathering and submission process step-by-step," said Francis Valletta, general manager at GasanMamo. "It is accessible, intuitive and delivers a higher level of control. Most importantly, it can be accessed through any smartphone running Android or iOS in seconds."

The insurance claim process is one of the most important aspects of any motor insurance company. This app aims to fill the gap in the market for a motor claims process that can be made in real time, via a smartphone, without the complexity and paperwork associated with insurance policies. It will also allow customers to overcome some of the inefficiencies that tend to arise at an accident site.

This is just the next step in GasanMamo’s digital transformation strategy as the company continues to embed a digitization process which will deliver an even more efficient and precise services to all the company’s customers. The Claim Easy app is available for iOS download in the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android.