GasanMamo Insurance has recently contributed support towards a 24-hour waterpolo marathon organised at Neptunes Waterpolo Sports Club, with the aim of raising funds for the Special Olympics in Malta.

The collaborative fundraising initiative was the first of its kind held locally and was organised under the direction of Tim Camilleri and Mariella Erdogan. The two took an avid interest in raising funds to grow the sports programme offered by Special Olympics Malta, with an aim to be able to send athletes abroad to take part in more large-scale competitions.

“Supporting community initiatives is one of our core values, ingrained in all employees at GasanMamo,” said Julian Mamo, GasanMamo’s managing director.

“We endeavour to support local community initiatives whenever and however possible. After all, it is only through the support and dedication of our loyal community that we can boast a track record of success – so it’s only right that we find ways to contribute something back.”

The event saw over 300 players participating in 24 games over 24 hours – scoring a collective 610 goals. The waterpolo marathon truly united the community, with participants as young as nine years old, as well as players over the age of 80 taking part.

“We believe that Malta has a vast pool of talent across many different fields of discipline such as art, sport and music; and the fact that we’re able to support local talent indirectly is immensely gratifying,” added Mark Mamo, GasanMamo’s general manager.

The fundraising event was a massive success, gathering a large amount of media attention and raising a substantial amount of funds from various participating waterpolo teams, as well as from the backing offered by individuals and companies alike who supported the event.