Employees at one of Malta’s leading insurance companies, GasanMamo, were treated to a day in Rome; an activity organised by the company as part of the activities marking 20 years of operations since the merger of Gasan Insurance Agency and Galdes and Mamo.

On Saturday, October 5, a group of employees made their way to Rome, as the company shifted a gear on GMI Day – their annual celebration day. The day started with a morning flight to Rome. Upon arrival, the group was greeted with sunny and warm weather. The morning was spent visiting some places of interest including the Colosseum, Foro Romano, Palatine Hill and St Peter’s Square. This was followed by a traditional Italian lunch.

After lunch the staff enjoyed some free time around the Spanish Steps area, with a small group opting to participate in an organised walking tour around central Rome, covering some majestic sights such as the Piazza di Spagna, Fontana di Trevi, the Pantheon and Piazza Navona, before reconvening and heading back to the airport at for the flight back to Malta.

The fifth year GasanMamo organised its annual GMI day

“At GasanMamo, we know that company culture is an extremely important part of the work experience,” said Julian Mamo, managing director. “We value our employees and want them to feel appreciated and supported throughout their time at GasanMamo.”

This year marked the fifth year that GasanMamo organised its annual GMI day. Past activities have included team- building activities and speeches celebrating the good work achieved and highlighting future goals ahead as well as inspirational talks from external speakers.

“Our strength as a company isn’t just marked by the financial results – it is shown in our employees’ engagement and enthusiasm. Strong teamwork and interpersonal communication skills are essential for building success; and bringing our employees together for these events is absolutely essential to foster a sense of community spirit,” added Vanessa Portelli, general manager.