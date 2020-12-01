In a year that hit local small businesses hard, GasanMamo is giving a platform to highlight the talent and determination of six inspirational local artisans, who create exceptional pieces stemming from their passion. The company’s annual calendar also serves as a reminder that there is an abundance of homegrown talent waiting to be discovered and supported.

“Artists are a vital component of any local eco­nomy and these artisans are preserving our culture and heritage,” Mark Mamo, GasanMamo’s general manager, said.

“So we wanted to thank them by giving them a platform to bring them to a wider audience through our annual calendar.”

The featured artisans include interior designer and artist Sharon Borg Cesareo, who in 2016 came up with a novel way of combining contemporary art with modern-day technology using wood and laser-cut stainless steel, and creating two-dimensional pieces of art.

Then there is Sue Mifsud, whose gorgeous wheel-thrown ceramics can be found in many local eateries. Her love of texture is evident in her earthenware and allows people to experience her ceramics through touch alone.

For fashion lovers, Sef Farrugia’s textiles make for a brilliant bespoke gift. She specialises in luxury silk accessories and bespoke clothing, guaranteeing a unique custom-made item every time.

The calendar also features Daphne Bugeja, whose freehand illustrative explorations of the detailed architecture of cityscapes that she visited in past years has led to the birth of ‘inka’, and baking enthusiast Martina Carua­na, who is seeking to bring back Ġenwiża, a family-owned catering business renowned for traditional baked goods in the 1950s.

Also featured are childhood friends Andrea Camilleri and Scott Schembri, the creative team behind Torri. Together they aim to capture the simplistic beauty of the Maltese islands through a series of Malta-inspired, minimalistic prints and illustrations.

Find more about these artisans’ works on Facebook via the GasanMamo Insurance page.