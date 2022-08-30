This year marks the 10th anniversary of the GasanZammit Motors Ltd strategic business merger. A decade ago, the formation of the newly incorporated GasanZammit Motors Ltd was announced, following the union of the automotive interests of two legacy organisations, namely Gasan Group and Zammit Group.

Ten years on, Mr Joe Gasan, Chairman, and Mr Joe Zammit, Director of GasanZammit Motors Ltd, expand on how this commercial move has been a successful one, and “maybe the only real regret was not having done this earlier!”

“Rooted in family”

The founding members have long-established roots in the local automotive industry, dating back to the 1920s, with a solid performance history and financial standing

Since the age of 15, Mr Gasan was part of his family’s business and mirrored the footsteps of his father, a successful business pioneer in Malta. Mr Gasan was the key driver in the expansion of the Gasan Group’s portfolio and was responsible for Gasan being awarded the Mazda, Yamaha and, later on, Volvo franchises during the 1980s, whilst maintaining a highly successful sole concessionaire for Ford Motors.

Mr Zammit started off his career at the tender age of 16 joining his grandfather’s thriving business that had started in the early 1900s in the Barriera Wharf Valletta, which at the time consisted of import and export of foodstuffs from Gozo and overseas. In 1956, a Japanese floating exhibition vessel had visited Malta and it was at that time that Mr Zammit’s father expanded his family business and ventured successfully into car importation. This era of expansion was an exciting time for Zammit Group, as importation began for the Isuzu brand for vans and trucks, the Toyota brand for cars and the Honda brand for motorbikes.

During these periods, both Mr Gasan and Mr Zammit, played critical roles in the diversification and expansion of their respective family businesses.

“2012… the start of a new business venture”

Since November 2012, GasanZammit has been operating from a single, state-of-the-art hub in Malta’s Central Business District. Today the company represents a strong portfolio of world-renowned brands under one-roof, offering one of the largest ranges of vehicles, motorcycles and marine products on the island.

As they commemorate their first decade in business together, the two founding partners proudly portray a great sense of contentment and achievement. “The initial exploratory talks about this possible merger were held by my son David, and Joe’s son, Alastair. These talks evolved to another level, and Joe and myself met, and an understanding in principle was reached quickly and smoothly. Following this, we had to get the consent of all our franchisors of both respective companies,” recalled Mr Gasan.

The synergies created by the merger brought new and beneficial opportunities, particularly for customers. The newly formed company started its operations on November 1st of 2012 and since then, has followed a strategic plan to position GasanZammit as a future-proof leading automotive and marine distributor in Malta.

The power of strategic thinking in business

Initially, this merger had its challenges, it was unusual to have strong competing brands, such as Yamaha (which was represented by Gasan Group) and Honda (represented by Zammit Group) under one roof.

“In the early stages, we had to make a strong business case with these main competitor brands in Japan and worldwide, explaining why this merger was advantageous. Additionally, we also had to persuade our international partners, that having notable and competing brands together, incorporated under the same roof, would be a bold and forward-looking strategic move for everyone. In fact, ten years on since the birth of this merger, the sales of both brands in Malta have increased and today everyone is satisfied with the results we have managed to attain,” said Mr Zammit.

Our winning philosophy and management style allowed us to achieve solid success, both in sales and also in aftersales

Incorporating two companies, in one place and within a short period of time, was not easy. Nevertheless, this merger proved to be successful and fruitful, due in large part to both companies having compatible and like-minded business cultures and philosophies. All this was crucial to smoothen the path for a prosperous and effective business union.

“I strongly believe that in the past decade, our winning philosophy and management style allowed us to achieve solid success, both in sales and also in aftersales. Moreover, we are privileged and proud to have great people around us who keep us looking at the future with confidence,” added Mr Gasan.

“A business approach that contributes to success”

Indisputably, business communication is extremely important for any company's success and productivity. The key to a successful organization is to have a culture based on a strongly held and widely shared set of beliefs that are supported by strategy and structure. This type of attitude, according to Mr Zammit, paves the way for any business to reach it strategic goals.

“As we continue to look ahead, I’m confident that, as a team, we can constantly reach greater efficiency and value for all stakeholders. Yet, what remains important is our ability to communicate and understand each other effectively. I trust that our children will continue to do the same, making the result of this merger stronger and better” said Mr Zammit.

Video and article by MPS Ltd.