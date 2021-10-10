Engineer David Degiorgio has been appointed plant manager at Gasco Energy Ltd, replacing engineer Robert Bonavia who is taking up a new opportunity after more than a decade in the role.

Degiorgio has 27 years of experience in manufacturing, with 20 years in senior management roles including the setting up of two new production facilities at different sites.

Paul Agius Delicata, chief executive officer at Gasco Energy Ltd, said: “Robert has been instrumental in building and operating Gasco’s facilities for many years. We, therefore, would like to thank him for his invaluable contribution and wish him all the best for the future. We have no doubt that, in David, we have found the ideal replacement, bringing with him vast experience and a hands-on, solutions-driven approach.”

Degiorgio said: “I look forward to working alongside the great team at Gasco and to contributing to its ongoing success. Over the years, I have managed many aspects of industrial production processes thanks to a firm scientific background and experience in managing budgets, quality, human resources, stock and health and safety. The plant manager role will now allow me to bring all these experiences together within a forward-looking industry leader.”

Gasco Energy Ltd is a joint venture between Multigas Ltd, a leading Maltese company manufacturing industrial and medical gases, and Liquigas SPA, part of SHV Energy (NL), a global leader in the LPG sector present in over 20 countries. Gasco owns and operates a €25 million fully automated LPG (liquid petroleum gas) marine terminal, storage, cylinder filling and cylinder testing facility situated at Bengħajsa.

Gasco Energy Ltd has an ongoing agreement to store gas for Liquigas and to service and fill Liquigas green cylinders, thus ensuring safety and security of supply to Liquigas customers.