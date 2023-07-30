Pierre Gasly said it felt extra special to claim a podium finish in Belgium on Saturday as a boost for the beleaguered Alpine team and in memory of close friend Anthoine Hubert who died after crashing at Spa in 2019.

Gasly came home third in the rain-delayed sprint race, his best finish since moving to Alpine from AlphaTauri this year.

“I must say it feels amazing and I am extremely happy to finish in the top three, especially here in Spa, which feels like a home race for us without the French Grand Prix,” he said.

“It was very difficult conditions but I’m extremely happy. We pitted at the right time and managed to hold up Lewis (Hamilton) until the end.

