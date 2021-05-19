Gian Piero Gasperini can cap his transformation of Atalanta into a team now among the elite of European football with his first coaching trophy in the Italian Cup final against Juventus in Reggio Emilia on Wednesday.
The 63-year-old has revolutionised the Bergamo side since taking over five years ago.
On Wednesday, they bid for just their second-ever trophy, after the 1963 Italian Cup, as fans return to football stadiums in Italy for the first time in over a year.
Juve’s season is now effectively in the hands of Gasperini’s side who have already assured themselves a third consecutive season of Champions League football.
