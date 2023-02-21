Wales coach Warren Gatland is confident that Saturday’s strike-threatened Six Nations clash against England in Cardiff will go ahead despite delaying his team announcement.

Players in Wales are threatening to down tools over a contract dispute and are reportedly ready to strike if their demands are not met by Wednesday.

Gatland had been scheduled to announce his team at 1200 GMT on Tuesday but still went ahead with a planned press conference in the absence of a match-day 23.

Asked if he was confident the game would go ahead, Gatland told reporters: “Absolutely. I’m hearing positive things from both sides.

“I’m confident that with the discussions taking place, that it will get resolved today. There have been half a dozen meetings over the last few days or so.”

The New Zealander said the team announcement was delayed due to the uncertainty of the situation.

