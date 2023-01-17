Ken Owens was named Wales captain for the Six Nations on Tuesday as returning coach Warren Gatland announced his 37-man squad for the championship.

The Scarlets hooker has seen off competition from several former skippers in Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Dan Biggar, who are all still in the squad.

“Ken is incredibly experienced and a passionate Welshman. It means a lot to him to play for Wales,” said Gatland, returning for a second stint as Wales coach. “He is also very popular with the players.

“He came back from injury and was absolutely outstanding during the autumn campaign.

“Probably, if you are picking a team at the moment, he is the number one in that position.”

