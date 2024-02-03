Warren Gatland has urged a new-look Wales to “go out there with no fear” when they launch their Six Nations Championship campaign at home to a Scotland side desperate to end a 22-year losing streak in Cardiff.

Injuries, post-World Cup international retirements — and in the case of wing Louis Rees-Zammit a decision to try to forge a career in American football — have deprived Wales coach Gatland of several senior players, with George North, Liam Williams, Dan Biggar and Taulupe Faletau also among those who will be missing at the Principality Stadium this weekend.

Gatland has responded by handing Cardiff full-back Cameron Winnett a Test debut after just 15 games of professional rugby and by appointing 21-year-old lock Dafydd Jenkins as Wales’ youngest captain since scrum-half great Gareth Edwards back in 1968.

