Veteran US sprinter Justin Gatlin set his sights on winning another Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games on Sunday — then refused to rule out continuing his career into his 40s.

The 39-year-old will become the oldest man ever to win an Olympic track medal if he makes the podium at this summer’s coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Games.

And with former archrival Usain Bolt now retired and reigning world 100m world champion Christian Coleman banned from the Tokyo Games for missing three doping tests, Gatlin said he believes he has a realistic chance.

“I hope so — That’s why I’m still here,” he said after competing at a test event held behind closed doors at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.

