Maltese swimmers Sasha Gatt, Dylan Cachia and Thomas Wareing continued to set new records at the European Short Course Championships in Kazan, Russia.

Sasha Gatt was in action in the 200 metres freestyle heats and the Sirens swimmer completed the distance in a time of two minutes 03.69 seconds.

Gatt’s time was 0.3 seconds faster than the previous national best of 2:03.91 that was set by Mya Azzopardi in Frosinone on November 2019

Thomas Wareing took part in the 100m Medley.

