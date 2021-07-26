Sasha Gatt ended her commitments at the 2020 Olympics when she competed in the 1,500 metres heat at the National Acquatic Centre in Tokyo.

Competing in the first heat of the discipline, Gatt completed the strenuous race in a time of 16 minutes 57.47 seconds – a modest effort by her standards.

In fact, Gatt’s time was well below her national mark of 16:38.75 she had set a few weeks ago.

The Sirens ASC swimmer finished third in the heat behind Canadian swimmer 16:24.37 and San Marino’s Arianna Valloni who clocked a time of 16:54.64.

Still, for Gatt the experience of competing in her first Olympics at a very young age of 16 years old will surely serve her in good stead and no doubt will come away with some important lessons in her development as she continues her rise to become one of Malta’s leading swimmers ahead of the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe.

