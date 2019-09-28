Malta women’s coach Mark Gatt has named a squad of 20 players for the eagerly-awaited UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifier against Italy, being played on Friday, October 4 at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 17.30).

For Friday’s commitment, Malta’s first at home in this Group B qualifying campaign, coach Gatt has kept faith with most of the players who were part of the squad for the opening qualifiers away to Denmark (0-8) and Bosnia & Herzegovina (0-2).

These include captain Dorianne Theuma who, with 93 appearances to her name, is closing in on the 100-cap milestone.

Gatt has selected five-foreign based players in his squad, namely Maria Farrugia, who is on the books of Sunderland AFC Ladies, PSV Eindhoven’s Rachel Cuschieri, Nicole Sciberras, of Juventus, Pink Bari’s Shona Zammit and Emma Lipman, of Florentia San Gimignano. Lipman, who featured for the Malta Women’s Selection in the 2-1 friendly win over Bolton Ladies in May, has earned her first call-up.

The women’s national squad convened for training last week in preparation for the qualifier against the 14th-ranked Italy who began their EURO qualifying campaign with narrow wins away to Israel (3-2) and Georgia (1-0).

Read: Italy women announce strong squad for Malta qualifier.

Following Friday’s qualifier, the Malta women’s team will return to action next month with a home match against Israel (November 7) and Italy away at Castel di Sangro (November 12).

MALTA WOMEN'S SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Janice Xuereb (Birkirkara); Rachelle Lynn Borg (Mġarr United).

DEFENDERS

Stephania Farrugia, Ann-Marie Said, Alishia Sultana (all Birkirkara); Nicole Sciberras (Juventus, Italy); Jasmine Louise Turner, Rebecca Bajada (both Mġarr United); Charlene Zammit (Swieqi United); Emma Lipman (Florentia San Gimignano, Italy).

MIDFIELDERS

Rachel Cuschieri (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands); Jade Flask, Emma Xuereb (both Swieqi United); Veronique Mifsud (Birkirkara); Dorianne Theuma (Hibernians); Shona Zammit (Pink Bari, Italy).

FORWARDS

Brenda Borg, Claudette Xuereb (both Mġarr United); Maria Farrugia (Sunderland AFC Ladies, England); Ylenia Carabott (Birkirkara).