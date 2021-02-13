Malta women’s coach Mark Gatt has named a squad of 20 players for the first edition of the VisitMalta Women’s Tournament, to be played at the Hibernians Stadium between February 18 and 23.

Malta, currently ranked 85th in the FIFA rankings, open their commitments against Slovakia, ranked 45th, on Thursday, February 18 (kick-off: 14.30). Gatt’s side face Sweden, number five in the world, in their second and final game on February 23 (kick-off: 15.00).

For this tournament, Gatt has made a few changes from the squad that featured in the final UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 qualifying wins Georgia and Israel late last year with his selection also including some new faces.

