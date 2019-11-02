Malta women’s coach Mark Gatt has named a squad of 20 players for the upcoming UEFA Women’s EURO 2021 qualifying matches at home to Israel and away against Italy.

The Malta women’s team host Israel on Thursday, November 7, at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 17.00) before heading to Italy to face the 2019 Women’s World Cup quarter-finalists in Castel di Sangro on Tuesday, November 12 (kick-off: 14.15).

For these international appointments, Gatt has kept faith with the same group of players who formed part of the squad for last month’s home qualifier against Italy at the Centenary Stadium. Italy won 2-0 but the Maltese girls put on a brave display in front of the appreciative home fans.

Gatt’s selection includes a host of foreign-based players. Maria Farrugia, who is on the books of Sunderland AFC Ladies, PSV Eindhoven’s Rachel Cuschieri, Nicole Sciberras, who plays for the youth side of Juventus, Pink Bari’s Shona Zammit, Emma Lipman, of Florentia San Gimignano, and Ylenia Carabott, who recently joined Italian Serie B side Chievo Fortitudo from Birkirkara, have been confirmed in the squad.

Martina Borg, who plays for Sassari Torres in the Italian Serie C, is back in the frame after being part of the Malta squad for the opening Group B defeats away to Denmark and Bosnia-Herzegovina. Birkirkara’s Alishia Sultana is also making a return.

The women’s national squad convened for training last week in preparation for their commitments against Israel, who have lost their games against Italy and Denmark, and leaders Italy who have won their four matches so far. Italy beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 after their win in Malta.

MALTA WOMEN’S SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Janice Xuereb (Birkirkara); Rachelle Lynn Borg (Mġarr United).

DEFENDERS

Stephania Farrugia, Ann-Marie Said, Alishia Sultana (all Birkirkara); Nicole Sciberras (Juventus, Italy); Jasmine Louise Turner (Mġarr United); Charlene Zammit (Swieqi United); Emma Lipman (Florentia San Gimignano, Italy).

MIDFIELDERS

Rachel Cuschieri (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands); Jade Flask, Emma Xuereb, Dorianne Theuma (all Swieqi United); Veronique Mifsud (Birkirkara); Shona Zammit (Pink Bari, Italy).

FORWARDS

Brenda Borg, Claudette Xuereb (both Mġarr United); Maria Farrugia (Sunderland AFC Ladies, England); Ylenia Carabott (Chievo Fortitudo, Italy); Martina Borg (Sassari Torres, Italy).