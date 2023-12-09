Defender Federico Gatti grabbed his second goal in as many matches as Juventus saw out a 1-0 home win against champions Napoli on Friday to go top of Serie A.

The centre-back rose highest shortly after the break to nod in the only goal of a closely contested match between two of Italy's footballing powerhouses.

Victory in Turin sends Juventus to top spot in the table, although Inter Milan will have the chance to restore their two-point lead when they host Udinese on Saturday.

"Winning this evening was very important, because we put Napoli at -12 and that is a great result," said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri to DAZN.

