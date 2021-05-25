Gennaro Gattuso was appointed Fiorentina coach on Tuesday, less than 48 hours after announcing he was leaving Napoli.

“Gennaro Gattuso will be the new coach of Fiorentina,” president Rocco Commisso announced on the Tuscan club’s website, which added that the new coach would take up his position on July 1.

Gattuso succeeds Giuseppe Iachini, who left the club twice in six months.

Iachini started last season in charge, was fired and replaced by Cesare Prandelli in December but recalled when Prandelli quit in March. After ensuring the club would avoid relegation, Iachini resigned. Fiorentina finished 13th.

