Gennaro Gattuso's reign as Napoli coach may have started amid turmoil but the former Italy international has put the Serie A club on the path towards a potential Champions League triumph against Barcelona.

The southern Italians head for the Camp Nou on Saturday with a first ever Champions League quarter-final berth beckoning.

 

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.

Support Us