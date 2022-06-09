Gennaro Gattuso has been confirmed as the new coach of Valencia, the La Liga side announced on Thursday.

The 44-year-old, who last managed Napoli, will replace Jose Bordalas who was sacked by the club last week.

Gattuso has also managed Milan, where he played as a combative midfielder for 13 years, and won the Italian Cup with Napoli in 2020.

“For me, football is passion, respect for the game, and love for the ball,” Gattuso said in a video posted by Valencia on social media.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta