Gennaro Gattuso was on Wednesday named as the new coach of French giants Marseille following the resignation of Marcelino Garcia Toral last week.

“I am very happy and proud to join Marseille — a club and a stadium, the Velodrome, in which I had the opportunity to play and which is famous throughout Europe for the passion and fervour that emanates from it,” the 45-year-old Italian said in a statement.

Gattuso has notably been in charge at AC Milan and Napoli but has been a free agent since leaving Valencia at the beginning of this year.

More details on SportsDesk.