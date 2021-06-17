Gennaro Gattuso could be set to leave Fiorentina three weeks after being appointed coach, according to reports in Italy on Wednesday.

The former Napoli boss arrived on May 25 on a two-year contract and had been due to take up his position on July 1.

Problems are reported to have arisen over the transfer strategy of the Tuscany club.

A sticking point were negotiations for Porto midfielder Sergio Oliveira and Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes, Sky Sport Italia and La Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

