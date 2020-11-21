Gennaro Gattuso’s Napoli face an early test of their title ambitions against Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s league leaders AC Milan on Sunday in a clash between two former teammates chasing the Scudetto.

Both Ibrahimovic, 39, and 42-year-old Gattuso played together at AC Milan when the club won the last of their 18 Serie A titles back in 2011.

