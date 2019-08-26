A pizzeria employee suspected of smuggling drugs into the UK was released after the white powder in his suitcase turned out to be a vegan cake mix.



British Transport Police were called to Gatwick airport on August 28 after security officials found 25 bags of white powder, divided into blue bags, inside a passenger’s suitcase.



“Following a number of inquiries and tests, it was determined these bags of powder were cake ingredients for a vegan bakery. They were soon reunited with the owner, who has promised officers and staff a slice of cake in return,” the police said in a

statement.



The passenger is a staff member at a vegan pizzeria in Brighton, Purezza.





“So, we had quite an eventful time transporting some of our ingredients today...” the pizzeria tweeted later that day.