The day Floriana FC awaited for 27 years finally arrived last night when the Greens were crowned as Malta champions in front of their passionate fans in St Anne Street yesterday.

For Floriana this was their 26th championship success and surely the most controversial of them all after being awarded the title following a decision made by the Malta FA Council after the 2019-20 season was brought to an end early due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Video: Jonathan Borg

The Greens finished the campaign three points ahead of their neighbouring rivals Valletta with Hibernians a further a point back in third with six matches still to be played.

The unique nature of how the Greens were awarded the title didn’t dampen the huge emotion experienced by club president Riccardo Gaucci when he finally put his hands on the only honour he had yet to win since he took over the reins of the club five years ago.

“I’m lost for words at the moment as lifting the trophy that has been missing from our club’s trophy cabinet for 27 years is a great achievement for us,” Gaucci told the Sunday Times of Malta.

“This league championship has arrived thanks to the contribution of not only myself but of all those persons who work at our club every day with our players and the technical staff.

“It has been a very difficult year for me personally. I took the last boat to return home and be with my family during the Covid-19 pandemic and being away from what is most precious for you is very difficult.

“When we were declared champions, I was still in Italy and I can tell you that I lived those moments with great intensity.

“During the last five years I have given my life to Floriana FC. I put the team ahead of my family so this success means a lot to me.”

Now that they were crowned champions, Gaucci said that Floriana surely have no plans to rest on their laurels and have already ensured they arrive for the 2020-21 campaign with an even more formidable squad as they have firmly put their sights on successfully defending the title.

Reinforcements

“During the last few works, we have worked very hard to strengthen the squad as we know that in football it’s tough to win any title but to successfully defend that crown is even more difficult,” Gaucci said.

“The squad has been boosted by four important signings. Daniel Agius and Siraj Arab have bolstered our Maltese line-up while we further strengthened our overseas contingent with two quality signings in midfielder Nicola Leone and striker Flavio Cheveresan.

“Added to that Enzo Ruiz, our defensive lynchpin has also signed a new contract, leaving us with a very strong line-up of players.

“That will be necessary as we are expecting a huge backlash from our rivals, particularly due to the way the championship was decided this year.

“A lot has been said of how the championship was decided but it was a decision taken by the MFA Council and everyone has to respect that.”

LAST TEN WINNERS

2020 Floriana

2019 Valletta

2018 Valletta

2017 Hibernians

2016 Valletta

2015 Hibernians

2014 Valletta

2013 Birkirkara

2012 Valletta

2011 Valletta