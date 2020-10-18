Riccardo Gaucci has stepped down as president of Floriana FC.

The Italian entrepreneur, who has been at the helm at the club for the last six years, said that he decided to step away from the club primarily due to the continued stalling in the process for Floriana’s Commercialisation of Sport Facilities project as well the team’s elimination in the UEFA Europa League.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta