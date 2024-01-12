Coco Gauff says she will try and use the “mental fire” that propelled her to US Open glory at Melbourne Park as she set her sights on winning multiple Grand Slam titles.

The 19-year-old American said her victory at Flushing Meadows in September already feels “so long ago” as she prepares for the Australian Open, which starts on Sunday.

“Some players’ goal is to win a Grand Slam. Once they reach that, it’s kind of what’s next?” she said on Friday.

“For me, I always knew I wanted to win multiple. It was kind of easy to forget about it. Not ‘forget’. I think that’s the wrong word. Maybe just put it in the past and look forward to the future instead of dwelling on the past.

